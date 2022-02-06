Kanawha County, West Virginia

February 5, 2022

At 22:03 Hours on February 5th 2022 Kanawha County Station 2 Pinch VFD & Station 3 Malden VFD were alerted for a reported structure fire at 187 Timbercrest Drive, in the Rutledge area of Pinch. Pinch Engine 23 was first to arrive scene with a 2-story house with an attached garage well involved. Malden Engine 32 arrived shortly there after and laid in 1100 feet of 4-inch from the hydrant at Rutledge Rd. Pinch Squad 2 while en-route, requested Kanawha County Station 27 WVANG for assistance. Quick work by the crews on scene contained the fire to the garage and living room area of the house. The occupants were home at the time of the fire and noticed smoke coming from the garage area. There were no injuries reported and units cleared the scene at 01:05 hours. Units that responded were Pinch Engine 23, Engine 21, Squad 2, Utility29, Malden Engine 32, Squad 3 Utility 3, WVANG Tanker 276 KCEAA Medic 173

Credit: Logan Steamburg