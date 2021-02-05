Craig, Fitzsimmons & Michaels, LLP Announces Adding Partner and Name Change to:

Craig, Fitzsimmons & Meyer, LLP

Craig, Fitzsimmons & Michaels, LLP is thrilled to announce that Harry J. Meyer, CPA, CGMA has been named an equity partner and our firm has changed its name to Craig, Fitzsimmons & Meyer, LLP.

Harry has a strong base of experience in public accounting. His client responsibilities at Craig, Fitzsimmons & Meyer, LLP include attestation services, management and tax consulting services. He also heads our IT Steering Committee, tax and small business service areas.

Throughout his career, Harry has developed expertise in accounting, auditing, and consulting for municipal, not-for-profit, and for-profit entities on complex accounting and tax issues. This expertise has allowed Harry to assist board members and business principals alike with effective fiscal management.

Harry is a former volunteer firefighter. He understands the value and commitment undertaken by civil servants. His understanding should come as no surprise as his family has a rich history of providing public service. His father is a retired law enforcement officer and, his brother and uncles are members of the FDNY. With his hands-on experience, Harry has a unique understanding of fire service and municipal accounting. Additionally, Harry has worked closely with many non-profit organizations, including serving as a personal advisor to Fire Departments, Companies and Benevolence Associations. This experience gives Harry a distinct advantage and a unique perspective when working within fire service community.

Harry is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA), the New York Government Finance Officers’ Association (NYGFOA) and the Long Island Village Clerks and Treasurers Association (LIVCTA). Harry has lectured for the NYGFOA. In addition to being a licensed certified public accountant, he has obtained the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. This designation is for accounting professionals that developed advanced proficiencies in finance, operations, strategy, and management.