New Jersey:

Bridgewater Fire District #3 and the members of Country Hills Volunteer Fire Co recently took delivery of an Enforcer Pumper sold by Salesman Gregg Cariddi (Job #37060). Squad 24 includes Enforcer Chassis, Cummins L9 450hp Engine, 750 Gallon Tank, Waterous CMU 2000 GPM Single Stage Pump, Husky 3 Foam System, 30 Gallon Foam Cell, Hercules CAFS System, Harrison 6kW Generator, Whelen Lighting, Pierce Command Zone, Pierce Camera System, Seating Capacity for 6 , Custom Equipment Mounting and Fabrication by Fire and Safety.