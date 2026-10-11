Cornwall-on-Hudson Residence Destroyed

Cornwall-on-Hudson responded to a reported structure fire on Stable Way on September 15, 2026. Cornwall-on-Hudson Car 1 arrived and reported structure fire and requested a second alarm for a fully-involved residence. West Point, Air Guard, Vails Gate, Washingtonville, Highland Falls, New Windsor, Salisbury Mills, Fort Montgomery, South Blooming Grove and Monroe also responded; Cornwall EMS stood by at the scene. A tanker task force was set up on Mountain Road and Central Hudson Gas and Electric was called for a power cut. Town, Village and State police blocked State Route 9W/Mountain Road. Orange County Fire Investigators responded and the cause was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Robert McCormick