Kevin Busch, a past member and ex-Captain of the Coram Fire Department passed away on July 14, 2021. He was 52.

Kevin was also a member of the Riders of Fire MC where he was former Road Captain and was an active Trustee. Kevin was also active with the Red Knights NY Chapter 26.

Beloved husband of Cheryl Busch. Loving father of Kevin Busch, Jr., and PattiAnn Busch. Loving son of Robert and Diane Busch and the late Frances Busch. Cherished brother of Robert Busch and his wife Teresa, William Persen and sister Michelle Persen.

Keven had a big heart and would show up and every fundraising event. He will be missed.

– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone