FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Incident Description:

Rope Rescue

2/23/2019

517 E. Pete Rose Way

units were dispatched to the above address for a report of a construction worker. Ladder 3 from downtown arrived to find a worker with a leg injury three stories above the ground. Paramedics on L3 began treating thre patient, and additional resources were requested. Because there was no access to the patient except by ladder, one of the department’s Heavy Rescue companies was requested. Members utilized specilized rope rescue equipment to bring the worker safely to the ground. The worker, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

See attached photos, credit to CFD. Caption for photo #1: Lt. Bill Lustenberger of Heavy Rescue 14 (2nd from Left) directs the rescue of an injured worker at 517 E. Pete Rose Way downtown

-Submitted by Matthew Flagler