The East Meadow Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke on Carman Avenue. Chief of Department Walsh was advised that police were reporting heavy smoke from a building. Chief Walsh arrived to heavy smoke from multiple stores and a confirmed fire in the rear of a laundrom. Engines 613 and 614, along with Westbury Ladder 963, began stretching the initial attack lines and gaining access to the adjacent storefronts. The main body of fire was found in the laundromat which extended to a delicatessen. Additional mutual aid to the scene was requested from Levittown, Wantagh, Hicksville, Uniondale and North Bellmore. At least four lines were stretched to extinguish the fire, which was placed under control in approximately one hour.

– Fire News photos by OverTheEdgePhotography.com, Paul Mazza, K2MPhotography.com and Bryan Lopez