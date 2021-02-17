Command Light Tower Configurator Assists Departments in Light Tower Spec’ing. There is a myriad of light tower options available on the market. To help departments spec this important piece of fire apparatus equipment, Command Light offers an easy-to-use light tower configurator at commandlight.com/build. Departments can “build” their own light tower by selecting size, color, power, head quantity, fixture brand and optional backlight of their tower. Once built, the configurator provides tower specs that can be saved or printed. Additionally, Word Specs are available for truck planning committees. For more information visit commandlight.com