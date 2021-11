The Suffolk Police, Commack Fire Department and Commack Ambulance responded to an accident on Harned Road near Parkway Drive North. A van traveling southbound apparently lost control and hit a tree, trapping its lone male driver inside the vehicle. Firefighters freed the driver in 15 minutes. Commack Ambulance treated the injured driver and transported him to Southside University Hospital suffering serious injuries.

– Fire News photo by Joseph C. Sperber