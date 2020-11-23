I am pleased to announce that Viking ESP Corporation and Colorfully Yours, Inc. have joined forces as of June 2020. With this acquisition, Viking will be able to service your Fire Prevention requirements and much, much more.

Within our 28,000-square foot building, we offer many services including screen printing, embroidery, for all your fire prevention requirements, digital paper print, wide format printing, and heat press. We are truly “Your One Stop Print Shop.”

The team of Peter Buccino, Pete De Mayo, Peter Sayevich and Ginny Ciccone have over 145 combined years in the printing industry.

We can safely say that we have almost seen and done it all when it comes to printing. – Jason Domenech

Viking ESP is located at 80 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, New York 11757. They can be reached at 631-957-8000; FAX: 631-957-7203; e-mail: jason@mrshirt.com. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.