Yonkers Fire received calls for a mattress fire in a private dwelling on Scott Avenue, on the city’s East Side. First-due companies, arriving in less than four minutes, found fire showing from the front windows. As members forced entry, they encountered severe Collier’s Mansion conditions throughout the 1-1/2-story home. Every door and window was blocked with clutter and debris. After several attempts at a primary search, the residents of the structure were located by police at a neighbor’s home. After being pushed back to exterior operations, the fire was brought under control in just under two hours.

– Fire News photo by Michael Messar