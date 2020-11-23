The East Farmingdale Fire Company was alerted for a building fire at the intersection of Lamar Street and Patton Avenue just after 0600. First Assistant Chief Welliver arrived to fire with smoke visible, and found a single-story multiple-occupancy commercial building well involved. Chief of Department Iuzzini arrived and took command. Engine 1-5-1 put its deck gun into operation along with two handlines. Ladder 1-5-15 arrived and was supplied by 1-5-1 and its master stream. Engine 1-5-2 put handlines into operation and supplied North Lindenhurst Ladder 1-11-4 who set up on the exposure four side. Additional ladders from Wyandanch and North Babylon were also put into operation to bring the fire under control more than an hour later. The affected part of the building housed a powder coating business which was destroyed and that part of the building collapsed. The other side of the building housed a high-end exotic car shop that was full of Ferraris, and that business suffered minor damage. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Additional mutual aid came from Melville, Farmingdale and South Farmingdale, and the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza, K2MPhotography.com and Bryan Lopez