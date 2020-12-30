On December 29, 2020 the firefighter on watch duty at Engine 49 in Madisonville (OH) was alerted by a passerby of a fire at the corner of Bramble and Whetsel Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire in the Agappe Restaurant at that location. The fire was quickly extinguished, the building ventilated and any remaining hot spots extinguished. There was smoke damage throughout the building which houses several neighborhood small buisnesses. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported. The estimated damage is $15,000.