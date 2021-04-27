OHIO:

April 27, 2021

2-Alarm Structure Fire

William Howard Taft Rd. – Walnut Hills

Shortly after 0730 AM this morning, Cincinnati Emergency Communications received a 911 call for a report of fire at 1875 William Howard Taft Rd. in Walnut Hills, Firefighters from nearby Engine and Ladder 23 arrived to find a fire in the basement of that address, a single-family home. The fire had started into the basement and was extending to upper floors.

Due to the size of the building and the location of the fire, a second alarm response was requested which brought a total of 60 firefighters to the scene.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, although extensive overhaul of the building was needed. The building was slated for demolition and only contractors were in the building at the time of the incident. There were no injuries, and no residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the CFD’s Fire Investigation Unit who estimate the damage by fire to be $52,049.00

Credit: District Chief Matthew Flagler