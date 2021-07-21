Cincinnati, Ohio

July, 18, 2021

Cincinnati Fire Department Ladder 20 responded for a ‘dog stuck inside a wall’. Upon arrival they quickly realized there was a dog that had fallen down a crevice and was now trapped between 2 concrete walls. There was no way to lift the dog out of the crevice and so it was determined they would have to breach the concrete block wall with saws and a sledgehammer. Ladder 20 quickly got to work and was able to breach the wall in about 10 minutes. After using a sledgehammer to finish breaking through the wall, FF Jenny Adkins was able to reach in and pull the dog to safety. ‘Gertie’, the dog, had been missing for 5 days. It is believed to have been inside the wall for the entire time. Gertie was quickly reunited with her owners.

Credit: CFD PIO