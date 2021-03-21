On Saturday, March 19th, 2021, shortly before 7:30AM the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center ECC, began receiving 911 calls for a fire at a tire store located 2092 E. Seymour Ave in Bond Hill. Firefighters from Engine 8 in Pleasant Ridge arrived on scene to find very heavy smoke from a tire shop at that location. The building was heavily secured with iron bars and gates which required the firefighters to use power saws and equipment in order to gain entry before an interior attack was initiated on the fire.

Due to the volume of fire and the flammable contents involved, firefighters were ultimately withdrawn from the building and a defensive attack was commenced. Because of the more than 1,000 tires stored in the building, the fire department utilized specialized resources, namely a foam pumper and foam unit. These units and the firefighters who staff them are equipped to attack fires of this type.

This incident generated very large amounts of heavy black smoke which was visible throughout much of the area. In coordination with Hamilton County EMA, the residents in the area were advised to stay indoors and avoid the smoke. Air monitoring was conducted by our hazardous materials Firefighters and the Ohio EPA who responded to the scene as well. No areas were evacuated due to smoke except for businesses immediately next to the fire building. The fire took approximately one hour to control and companies remained on scene for several more hours completing extinguishment.

Unfortunately, due to the very large amount of combustibles in the building it was necessary to demolish the structure in order to complete our operations. The building was razed by a contractor brought in by the building department, and assisted by our Public Services Department. No injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation. Cincinnati Health Department will coordinate site clean up with the Ohio EPA and the building owners.

CREDIT: Matthew Flagler