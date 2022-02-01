CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF LONDON AMBULANCE SERVICE APPOINTED PERMANENTLY

The Chair of the London Ambulance Service (LAS), Heather Lawrence OBE, has announced the permanent appointment of Daniel Elkeles as the Trust’s Chief Executive.

Daniel joined the Service in August 2021 on secondment, and following a competitive recruitment process that concluded on Thursday 27 January, has now been appointed substantively.

Heather Lawrence OBE, Trust Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce Daniel’s permanent appointment as Chief Executive following a rigorous interview process.

“Daniel joined the Service at a very challenging time and has led us through the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw demand for our services increase dramatically, combined with significant levels of staff and volunteer sickness and isolations. Working with teams from across the Service, he has supported our staff and volunteers to rise to the challenge and, despite the pressure, deliver the best possible care for our patients.

“Not only that but in the six months since he joined us, Daniel has proved a genuine drive to protect the health and wellbeing of our teams, kick-starting a dedicated program of work with all of our staff that is designed to improve working lives and make LAS an even better place to work.

“Daniel has already made a positive impact on our staff and Service, and as he takes up the mantle of the permanent position, we can be confident that is set to continue.”

Daniel Elkeles said: “London Ambulance Service plays a vital role in providing care for nearly nine million people across the capital, and it as an absolute honor to serve as the Chief Executive of this incredible organization.

“I am very passionate about the future strategy for LAS, including ensuring staff and volunteers receive the best possible support after what has been the most challenging couple of years in the NHS’s history.”

The interview panel included representatives from within the organization, as well as from NHS England (London) and the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE). Prior to being interviewed, Daniel addressed and answered questions from a 30 strong stakeholder panel including our staff unions and patient representatives.

Heather added: “Daniel’s 25 years’ experience in the NHS and his hard work, commitment and enthusiasm since joining us at the London Ambulance Service made him the perfect candidate for the permanent position. The decision of the interview panel was unanimous.”

