Engines from Chatham (Station 21), Blair’s Fire (Station 34), Greta Fire (Station 22), Climax Fire (Station 32), Chatham Rescue (Squad 12) and Tower 21 from Chatham responded to a fully involved residential structure on Hurt Street on January 13, 2021. The first-arriving engine connected to a hydrant nearby. There were no injuries.

– Fire News photo by Donald Motley,Chief