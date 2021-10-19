The Clifton Police Department was responding to join Passaic Police in pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen and connected with a shooting with a high-powered riffle in Paterson earlier in the day. As the pursuit entered Clifton, multiple units attempted to join the pursuit and, at the intersection of Clifton and Main Avenues, Cars 2002 and 2004 collided with a civilian vehicle flipping one of the interceptors. All parties were able to self-extricate. Clifton Fire EMS transported both officers and the civilian driver to St. Josephs Paterson in stable condition.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti