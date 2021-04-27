SOUTH CAROLINA:

Charleston Fire Department Recruit Graduation: Class 20-01

Charleston, SC (April 14, 2021)

The Charleston Fire Department is proud to announce the graduation of recruit class 20-01. The graduation ceremony was held at the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, at 360 Fishburne Street on Friday, April 16th, 2021.

The keynote speaker was Chris Singleton, Director of Community Outreach with the Charleston River Dogs.

“We look forward to welcoming our newest firefighters to the CFD family as they enter the next phase of a rewarding career,” said Fire Chief Dan Curia. “The recruit program develops a foundation of training. These recruits will now move to probationary status, spending the next six-months honing their skills. I am very proud of their hard work and dedication.” The recruits graduated as certified level 2 firefighters, accredited by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC).

Due to current Covid-19 protocols, attendance was limited to family members and invited guests. Masks were required, and social distancing protocols were in place.

Photos courtesy of The City of Charleston