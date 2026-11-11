On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 24, at approximately 12:45pm, the Olive Branch Fire Department / C-Shift was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 6000 block of Mourning Dove Ln.

Upon their arrival on scene, Truck 2 observed heavy smoke coming from an upstairs window above the garage. Under the leadership of Lt. Oaks, they made entry into the home and conducted an aggressive primary search. Engine 3 arrived immediately after, entered into the home with a preconnected handline, and found the source of the fire in an upstairs bonus room. Truck 3 arrived and began vertical roof ventilation operations. Using an aggressive interior attack combined with speedy roof ventilation, the flames were contained to the fire room area without spreading to other parts of the home.

Engine 2 arrived, established water supply, and assisted with interior operations. Engine 4 was assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team. Battalion 1 and Command Staff provided operational command.

EMS Captain, Unit 1, and Unit 2 set up rehab and provided health care. The male occupant of the home was treated on scene by Unit 1 for smoke inhalation but refused medical transport and was released on scene.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the source of the fire was a charging VR-style headset in the bonus room. Thanks to a working smoke detector, the occupants were swiflty alerted and were able to safely exit the home prior to fire department arrival.

No other injuries to citizens or fire department personnel were reported.

Chief Clark added “Great job by Truck 2, Engine 3, and Truck 3 for an aggressive search, quick attack, and vertical ventilation. Solid tactics!”

-Courtesy of Olive Branch Fire Department