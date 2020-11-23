The Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI) is now accepting applications for the CFSI/IFSTA Dr. Anne W. Phillips Award for Leadership in Fire Safety Education and the CFSI/NFFF Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award.

Named in honor of Dr. Anne W. Phillips for her profound and enduring contributions to fire safety education, the Phillips Award recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements at the national level in fire safety education. It is named in honor of Dr. Anne W. Phillips who served on the National Commission on Fire Prevention and Control that published the seminal report, America Burning. Dr. Phillips wrote the minority report that called for greater federal awareness for public safety education.

Established in 2007, the Sarbanes Award recognizes organizations that embody the critical goal shared by CFSI and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF): To ensure we do everything humanly possible to create an environment where EVERYONE GOES HOME at the end of every call. The actions and achievements of the recipient must address at least one of the 16 Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives developed by the American fire service during the 2004, and subsequent, National Fire Service Life Safety Summits hosted by the NFFF. CFSI and the NFFF named the award in honor of former Senator Paul S. Sarbanes, a former co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus and author of the legislation that established the NFFF.

The award presentations will take place at the 32nd Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner scheduled for April 29, 2021, in Washington DC. Please contact CFSI at update@cfsi.org if you have any questions.

The Phillips nomination can be found at: https://www.cfsi.org/awards/anne-phillips-award/.

The Sarbane Nomination can be found at: https://www.cfsi.org/awards/senator-paul-s-sarbanes-fire-service-safety-leadership-award/.