The Congressional Fire Services Institute has extended the deadline for submitting applications for its national fire service leadership awards to February 12, 2021. The extension will allow more time to complete the applications following the holiday season.

The four awards include:

CFSI/Motorola Solutions Mason Lankford Fire Service Leadership Award presented to a leader in public safety for outstanding leadership to improve the delivery of the fire and emergency services in the areas of prevention, mitigation, and response.

CFSI/IFSTA Dr. Anne W. Phillips Award for Leadership in Fire Safety Education recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements at the national level in fire safety education.

CFSI/Masimo Excellence in Fire Service-Based EMS Award presented to fire departments for innovative programs and practices in the delivery of emergency medical services.

CFSI/NFFF Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award honoring fire departments and public safety organization for advancing firefighter health and safety through the 16 Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives.

Details and application can be found by clicking the award titles.

CFSI and our award cosponsors take great pride in presenting these awards to individuals and organizations for their outstanding leadership and contributions to public safety. Please contact Bill Webb, CFSI Executive Director, at bwebb@cfsi.org if you have any questions.