CFSI ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM IN LATE APRIL

While the process of administering COVID-19 vaccination has begun, the coronavirus remains a serious health risk across our nation and within the fire and emergency services community. Because of the unlikelihood of containing the virus and the easing of restriction on large-scale event by late April in the District of Columbia, CFSI has decided to offer the 2021 National Fire and Emergency Services Symposium virtually. The event is scheduled for April 27th-29th. CFSI will provide details about the event shortly. The staff is currently developing a program that will feature seminars on public safety and leadership issues conducted by prominent fire service leaders and federal officials. We are also exploring virtual opportunities for social interaction, one of the key elements of our annual symposium and dinner program. CFSI’s work in Washington, DC continues despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Participation from fire service leaders in our revised April event is vital to our mission, giving us the opportunity to present to them information about federal fire service legislation and programs they can share with their members of Congress in 2021. Please visit www.cfsi.org to learn more about our mission or contact us at update@cfsi.org if you have questions about our work on Capitol Hill.