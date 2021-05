Carver (MA) Fire Companys 1 and 3 responded to an MVA rollover with entrapment on Tremont Street by. C-3 was the first arriving chief and reported the occupant had been taken out of the vehicle by bystanders. Engine 3 and Rescue 1 assisted with hazards and vehicle removal. Carver EMS treated the patient and transported the occupant to a local hospital.

– Fire News photo by Tyler Reardon