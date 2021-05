Coxsackie Fire was dispatched to a car versus dump truck MVA with possible injuries and 75 gallons of diesel fuel leaking into the Coxsackie Creek near the intersection of Route 9W and Plank Road. Greene County HazMat Unit responded along with ECON, NY State DOT, NY State Police, Coxsackie Ambulance, Greene Car 5 Peter Alberti, and Greene County Sheriffs. Scene command was under the direction of Coxsackie Fire Chief Stephen Salluce, Jr.

– Fire News photo by John C. Miller