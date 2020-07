Two people were injured after the driver of a car lost control on Woodbury Road and Pollock Place in Hicksville and crashed through a house before overturning. Hicksville firefighters along with other emergency crews responded to the scene. The home was empty at the time and Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams from Bethpage and Massapequa were special called to respond and stabilize the home.

– Fire News photos by ImmsterFirePhotos.com and Paul Mazza