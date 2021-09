Recently, the Farmingville Fire Department responded to an MVA on South Bicycle Path. Responding units arriving to find a vehicle that was sent off the overpass of County Road 83 and landed onto South Bicycle Path. One driver who caused the accident was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Farmingville fire crews secured the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

– Fire News photo by Ron Monteleone