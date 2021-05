Charlton (MA) Fire and Police responded to a car into the lake at Buffumville Reservoir. The operator self extricated from the submerged car and was found by hikers standing on the vehicles roof. The driver was transported to the hospital and the Mass Fire District 7 Dive Team, which includes divers from both Charlton Fire and Police Departments responded to assist in removing the car from the lake.

– Fire News photo by Bud Harris