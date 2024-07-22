On June 2, 2024, several reports of a capsized canoe with occupants in the water were received at Unified Communications Center sending a large contingent of fireboats to the scene on the Mohawk River just west of the Kiwanis Park boat launch. The Beukendaal fireboat made it to the scene first, picking up a male and female and their German shepherd puppy and bringing them to safety. The occupants did not sustain any injuries. Fireboats from Rotterdam Junction and Schonowee fire departments responded but were not needed.

– Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber