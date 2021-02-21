The Selden fire Department responded to a working structure fire on Abinet Court. Upon arrival, firefighters made a fast attack on a fully involved house along with the camper that was parked in the driveway. All occupants escaped the house safely. One family pet was not accounted for but later was rescued by firefighters and transported to a local animal hospital. One Suffolk County police officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Multiple departments were called in for mutual aid. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photo by Ron Monteleone