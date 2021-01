It was a busy December for the Pleasantville Fire Department, filled with their third structure fire within a week and multiple calls sprinkled in between. A Sunday started off with a vehicle fire and ultimately ended with a fully involved structure. Command declared a working fire which automatically brought mutual aid in to cover the city and assist with manpower at the scene. The fire was contained to the fire building and was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Eric ‘Doc’ Moran