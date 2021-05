The Lancaster Fire Department was alerted for their second structure fire in less than 18 hours; this one on Livingston Street. The first arriving unit radioed in a working structure fire with fire venting in multiple spots. The fire was bought under control in about two-and-a-half hours. Several other departments responded to assist including Depew, Bowmansville, Town Line, Twin District (FAST), Harris Hill and Marilla \ (portable cascade system)

– Fire News photo by Jim Lepard