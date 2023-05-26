The East Norwich Fire Company, along with mutual aid units, operated at the scene of a well involved house fire on Fruitledge Road off Glenby Lane in Brookville. Firefighters put a pair of tower ladders into operation along with multiple handlines to extinguish the fire which reached at least a second-alarm equivalency. At least one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries battling the blaze and all occupants made it safely out of the residence. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com, FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Over the Edge Photography