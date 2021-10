The City of Bridgeton Fire Department responded to Pleasant Avenue at 1412 for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a structure that had previously burned ,on fire. The working fire box was transmitted bringing mutual aid to the scene. The fire was quickly knocked down and the cause was under investigation. Also responding were Gouldtown, Millville, Rosenhayn, and Upper Deerfield.

– Fire News photos by Dennis C. Sharpe