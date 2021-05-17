East Side companies were alerted for a structure fire at the intersection of William and Artic Streets. First-due companies were met with heavy fire on two floors of a two-story wood frame. Tower Ladder 5 immediately went to work and darkened down the heavy volume of fire. Additional handlines were stretched and assisted with bringing the fire under control. The dwelling sustained serious damage. The cause was investigated by department marshals.

– Fire News photos by Glenn Duda, CPFA and PuckStopperPhotography.com