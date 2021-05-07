The Brentwood Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Connecticut Avenue. First and Third Assistant Chiefs Kelly and Mungo responded and were advised by a member on scene of heavy smoke coming from a two-story home with heavy fire in the basement. A hoarding condition and high winds pushing the fire through the house, hampered firefighters’ efforts to make entry. Crews stretched and operated four lines from the exterior until they could make entry and extinguish any remaining pockets of fire. Searches were delayed due to the condition in the house, but were negative when completed. The fire was brought under control at 0935 with no reported injuries. The occupants home at the time were able to exit the house safely. Mutual aid to the scene was provided by Bay Shore, Islip and East Brentwood. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza