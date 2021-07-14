Breathing Air Systems, Inc. – Pennsylvania Office is now the INTERSPIRO Air Pack dealer for Delaware, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia! We will soon be adding these Interspiro items to our all new website. The Interspiro Spiromatic S9 SCBA. Your SCBA is your life insurance. With a S9 you will not only feel less restrained, you will breathe easier too. Ergonomic harness distributes air cylinder’s weight perfectly. NFPA 2018 Approved! If you have questions about new Interspiro Air Packs contact Andy Fruncek…Email afruncek@breathingair.com, or Call 412-896-5186 for DE, MD, NY, OH, PA and WV territories.