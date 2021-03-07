The Lawrence Cedarhurst Fire Department was called to a building fire on Seagirt Avenue off Beach 2nd Street. Firefighters were met with heavy fire showing from a 1-1/2 story private dwelling (which doubled as a house of worship). Due to numerous phone calls reporting the fire a box was put out for FDNY units as well. When firefighters attempted an interior attack, they were met with a collapse of the roof which led to multiple non-life-threatening injuries and a switch to an exterior attack. Mutual aid also came from Meadowmere Park, Inwood, Hewlett, Long Beach and Woodmere. The cause of the fire was under investigation and all volunteer fire units were under the command of Lawrence Cedarhurst Chief of Department Thomas Foy 3200.

– Fire News photo by K2MPhotography.com