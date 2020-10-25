Auburn (MA) firefighters received a call of a boating accident on Dark Brook Reservoir. Firefighters found an unoccupied boat circling with no operator aboard. The regional dive team was activated to begin a search, which was called off shortly after dark. and resumed early the next morning. The regional dive team was assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and the Massachusetts Environmental Police. A search and rescue K9 from the Auburn Fire Department assisted and found two different scent trails. The victim was recovered a short time later.

– Fire News photos by Paul Shea