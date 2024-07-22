At 2057 on June 5, 2024, the Washingtonville Fire Department was alerted for an MVA with injuries, on Tuthill Road in the Town of Blooming Grove. Upon arrival, fire department units found that the occupants of the vehicles were not trapped in the vehicles, but they did need assistance getting themselves out of the vehicles. One vehicle came within a foot of rolling down into a flowing creek. Washingtonville personnel checked the stability of the vehicles, assisted the occupants in exiting and assisted Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance personnel who treated and transported the occupants. The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Blooming Grove Police Department.

– Fire News photo by Gary Hearn