Bible Baptist Church 9/11 Ceremony

We were honored to take part in Bible Baptist Church’s 9/11 Remembrance and first responder appreciation ceremony that was on September 13th. It is very heartwarming and humbling for our community to express their appreciation for what all first responders feel is “just doing my job”.

As we stand beside each other, it doesn’t matter the patch you wear, whether you are police or fire, all have a servants heart. Thank you to the men and women of Bible Baptist Church for your unwavering support and for keeping the memory of lives lost on September 11, 2001. (Chatham Fire Department / Savannah Police Department / Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

-Courtesy of Savannah Fire Department