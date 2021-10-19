The Bergenfield Fire Department responded for a reported house fire on North Prospect Avenue. On arrival companies encountered the second floor of the 2-1/2 story frame fully involved with heavy fire blowing out almost every window. A second alarm was requested as crews quickly hit the fire from the exterior before making a push into the second floor. The fire extended into the attic. However, all visible fire was knocked down in approximately 45 minutes and the fire declared under control in just over an hour. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Less than eight hours later, the tired members fought another unrelated second- alarm house fire not far from this one.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo