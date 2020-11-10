At 1914, the Bellport Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the north side of Montauk Highway between Michigan and Doane Avenues. The small building had been vacant for some time and the fence surrounding the structure on the interior of the lot was overgrown, making it challenging to effectively get water on the fire from ground level. The BFD Tower Ladder was used to attack the fire from above. Montauk Highway was closed in both directions until the stubborn fire was extinguished. Thanks to South Country Ambulance and SCPD for their assistance.

– Fire News photos by John Mehrkens