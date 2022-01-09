The Belleville Fire Department responded to a residence on Dewitt Avenue for a fire. Car 2 arrived to a 2-1/2 story home with smoke and fire showing from the basement level. A Bloomfield engine and Nutley truck were requested to the scene. Multiple lines were stretched into the home as the fire extended to both the first and second floors. Horizontal ventilation was conducted as crews knocked down multiple pockets of fire. Extensive overhaul was needed and an additional engine and truck from Newark and North Arlington responded. The fire was knocked down in nearly 30 minutes and the incident was placed under control in an hour after arrival. An East Orange engine covered.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti