Bay Shore Scrapyard Fire During Nor’easter

On September 27, 2026, the Bay Shore Fire Department was alerted for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on Moffit Boulevard between Brentwood Road and Saxon Avenue in Bay Shore. Once on scene, Bay Shore units forced entry onto the property and began fire suppression. Led by 1st Assistant Chief Danza crews began an aggressive attack with handlines while crews set up master stream operations. Due to a nor’easter effecting the area, the firefighters battled strong winds. Firefighters worked for over three hours to contain this wind driven fire. During the entire alarm crews from Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance provided EMS coverage and support of fire operations, Islip Town Fire Marshal Office along with MTA Fire Marshal, Suffolk County PD 3rd Precinct and MTAPD were also on scene. Bay Shore would like to thank all who assisted both on scene and covering our district.

– Submitted by John Ippolito, Jr., CoD; Ken Bradbury, Paul Mazza and Rich Stark