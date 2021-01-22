The volunteer fire companies of Bargaintown and Scullville responded to Churchill Drive at 2213, for a structure fire. Bargaintown Assistant Chief Wil Hancock reported heavy fire showing from the garage of a two-story, wood frame, single-family dwelling. The call automatically triggered a RIT response from the City of Somers Point. Bargaintown Chief Eugene Sharpe arrived and established command and requested engines from Cardiff and Farmington. Engine 1527 stretched an LDH and had Scullville Ladder 1535 set up out front and begin hitting the fire. Crews used multiple handlines to attack the fire, which was extending into the dwelling. The fire was brought under control in about an hour. Also responding were the City of Linwood (covered Bargaintown), EHT Ambulance, EHT Police, EHT Fire Police, Bargaintown and Scullville Ladies Auxiliaries.

– Fire News photo by Dennis C. Sharpe