B.R.A.T. Brush Rapid Attack Trucks are a diverse line of specialty vehicles designed to provide reliability and safety. Each B.R.A.T. is built 100% to your spec, to ensure your precise needs are met. These trucks are built with several modular components (such as its extended front bumper, aluminum brush bars, roll bars and cages) that can be replaced if they get damaged. We are also excited to offer our exclusive 16-ply Founders M/T tires option, made especially for our Super Single wheels and heavy duty off-road use. To learn more about what each type of B.R.A.T. can offer, contact us at: Firematic Manufacturing, Tel: 631-995-3246, e-mail: BRAT@Firematic.com web: BRAT.Firematic.com