On February 26, 2021, at 4:46 p.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to the intersection of New York Street and Farnsworth Avenue for a rolled-over vehicle with a person trapped inside. Aurora Central dispatched an Engine and Truck Company, Medic Unit, and Battalion Chief to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle rolled on its side in the front yard of a home. When the crash occurred, the vehicle rolled off the road and struck a vacant house, causing some structural damage to the front porch. Paramedics began assessing the patient while the Truck Company, assisted by the Engine crew, worked on extricating the victim. The patient was moved to the ambulance and treated, and transported to a local area hospital in good condition.

-Submitted by Jim Rhodes PIO