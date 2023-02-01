Aurora Illinois:

On February 1, 2023, at 10:34 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the

200 block of S. LaSalle. While en-route, Medic 7 saw smoke in the sky and upgraded the alarm to a

2nd Level bringing a total of 31 firefighters to the scene. Upon arrival, fire crews found a 2 1⁄2 story

home that was converted into two apartments with heavy fire showing from the 2nd floor.

One resident was outside and stated that they thought the individual who lived on the 2nd floor was

not at home but was unsure. All other occupants were out. Firefighters from the Engine Companies

deployed hose lines and began to extinguish the fire while firefighters from the Truck Company

performed a search for victims. A second arriving Truck Company cut a hole in the roof to provide

ventilation.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes, and no victims were found inside the

structure. It was confirmed that the 2nd-floor resident was not at home during the fire. Crews remained

on the scene, searching for and extinguishing hot spots.

The entire structure was deemed uninhabitable, displacing 6 adults and 1 child. Victim Services was

called to the scene to assist the residents. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the

cause of the fire is under investigation.

Credit: Division Chief Jim Rhodes

Public Information Officer